Arctic Aloha airborne troops descend to Hawaii for JPMRC

A U.S. Air Force assistant drop zone safety officer assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 1st Combat Weather Squadron - Detachment 3, facilitates airborne operations with the U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division at Pohakuloa Training Area Oct. 7, 2024, during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-1. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)