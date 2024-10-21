Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Forcible Entry 2: A Milestone in Aerial Operations [Image 2 of 7]

    Joint Forcible Entry 2: A Milestone in Aerial Operations

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Schoubroek 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 725th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, work alongside a 7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster and leadership from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to load a Humvee onto a McChord C-17 Globemaster III, Oct. 14, 2024. This operation is part of the Joint Forcible Entry mission, which tested the unit's ability to deploy personnel and equipment rapidly into the Arctic to deter simulated enemy aggression. The mission, demonstrating agile combat employment principles, featured heavy equipment drops, container delivery system bundles, and the airborne delivery of 480 paratroopers. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Schoubroek)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 19:46
    Photo ID: 8710045
    VIRIN: 241014-F-GH619-1023
    Resolution: 5225x3476
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    This work, Joint Forcible Entry 2: A Milestone in Aerial Operations [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Elizabeth Schoubroek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CUT
    EXPEDITE
    JPMRC
    LetsGo
    TogetherWeDeliver
    7AS

