Joint Forcible Entry 2: A Milestone in Aerial Operations

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 725th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, work alongside a 7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster and leadership from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to load a Humvee onto a McChord C-17 Globemaster III, Oct. 14, 2024. This operation is part of the Joint Forcible Entry mission, which tested the unit's ability to deploy personnel and equipment rapidly into the Arctic to deter simulated enemy aggression. The mission, demonstrating agile combat employment principles, featured heavy equipment drops, container delivery system bundles, and the airborne delivery of 480 paratroopers. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Schoubroek)