JPMRC 25-01 JFEO 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Brigade, 11th Airborne Division load onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii Oct. 14, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)