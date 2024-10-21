Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Forcible Entry 2: A Milestone in Aerial Operations [Image 6 of 7]

    Joint Forcible Entry 2: A Milestone in Aerial Operations

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army paratroopers from the 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, prepare for an airborne jump during Joint Forcible Entry operations in Alaska, Oct. 15, 2024. The operation, part of the largest aerial delivery formation to date, featured paratroopers readying for a critical mission to deter simulated enemy aggression in the Arctic. This exercise included 480 paratroopers, five heavy equipment drops, and 58 container delivery system bundles, demonstrating agile combat employment capabilities. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center is the Army’s newest combat training center and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)

