JPMRC 25-01 JFEO 2

A ten-ship formation of Royal Australian and U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III's taxi onto the runway prior to take off during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 25-01 exercise at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport reef runway, Oct. 15, 2024. Aircraft is equipped with U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Infantry Brigade, 11th Airborne Division and cargo as part of a Joint Force Entry Operation into Alaska. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)