148th Fighter Wing Completes PACAF Deployment

Members and F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard deployed to the 18th Wing at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan from July to October 2024. While deployed, the Minnesota Air National Guard members were known as the 179th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron.



“The 148th Fighter Wing provided a dynamic force employment package to the 18th Wing to provide combat air power adding an additional deterrence factor to the area of operations,” said 179th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron Commander, Lt. Col. Matt Zimniewicz.



Having the 148th and other rotationally deployed fighters from across the globe highlights the importance of our strategic location in the Indo-Pacific. Not only does it provide a valuable opportunity for fourth and fifth generation fighters to integrate and train, but their presence also serves as a powerful deterrent to potential adversaries in the region, said Col. David Deptula, 18th Operations Group, Kadena Air Base, Japan.



During their time at Kadena Air Base, Airmen integrated themselves working alongside their 18th Wing counterparts, performing all the same job-specific skills as they would at home station, along with experiencing some unique aspects while deployed.



“The deployment tempo is a little different than at home station. The crews worked two shifts: to support fighter presence in the Pacific, ensure the pilots continue their training, provide ready aircraft and pilots for Alert, respond to higher headquarters taskings as needed, and participate in large-scale flying exercises,” said Zimniewicz.



In addition to integrating with the 18th Wing, 179th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron flew with other deployed units; the 199th Fighter Squadron attached to the 154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard and the 27th Fighter Generation Squadron out of Langley Air Force Base, Va., integrating as wingmen and flying alongside the F-22 Raptor to enhance interoperability between platforms and units.



“We are a combined force, so you get different experiences flying with the F-22 Raptor and local F-15 Eagles from the 18th Wing,” Zimniewicz said.



1st Lieutenant Keegan Flaherty, a 148th aircraft maintenance officer explained, “most of our members operated under the structure of the 179th Fighter Generation Squadron. This incorporated specialists like crew chiefs, weapons, avionics, electric and environmental, tool crib, and supply to ensure day-to-day flying and maintenance operations run safe, smooth, and efficient.”



During this deployment there were maintenance organization from the 148th that integrated with their 18th Wing counterparts. “The 148th Aerospace Ground Equipment (AGE) crew delivered equipment to the flightline in a timely manner, as well as lending a hand to their 18th Wing active-duty counterparts fixing mission-critical equipment,” Flaherty said. “Our munitions systems specialists were integrated with the 18th Munitions Squadron providing support delivering chaff or flare, missiles, 20MM rounds, and training bombs and munitions.”



There is a lot about balance and having really good communication to remain mission ready, said Flaherty.



“The people and the F-16s of the Minnesota Air National Guard provide added readiness and deterrence capabilities to the region,” said Flaherty. “Operating out of the strategic hub of Kadena Air Base, we are proud to play a role in the many missions being conducted out of the aptly named “Keystone of the Pacific.”



Halfway through the three-month deployment, a smaller subset of 148th personnel and aircraft participated alongside 28 nations during India’s largest multinational exercise, Tarang Shakti 2024. “Tarang Shakti is an opportunity to combine cultures and perspectives while building security and interoperability, with our participating and observing partners. The spirit of collaboration and embracing diversity is key to not only better executing flying maneuvers, but also to broaden people's minds," said Indian Air Marshal AP Singh, Indian Air Force Air Staff vice chief.



For 179th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilots like Maj. Christopher Zeigler, the training, partnership, cultural events and problem solving provided by Tarang Shakti-24, enhanced operations for multinational partners supporting a common resolve to sustain and a free and open Indo-Pacific.



“We worked with a lot of different nations here,” said Zeigler. “The exercise was a great opportunity for us to run large force exercise events with the Indian Air Force. We enjoyed working with everyone and building relationships. We don’t get to do this very often with other countries, so I think it was a really beneficial experience for our unit. Building these partnerships and flying with different airframes like this, it puts us in a better position to support shared missions throughout the Indo-Pacific.”



While at Kadena, the 148th, in coordination with allies and partners, projected decisive airpower to assist in ensuring regional stability.



