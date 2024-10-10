A pilot assigned to the 179th Fighter Squadron, 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard is greeted by his daughter at the 148th Fighter Wing, Duluth, Minn., on Oct. 7, 2024, upon his return from three-month deployment to the 18th Wing, Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. 300 personnel and the F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing deployed for three months in support of U.S. Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) efforts to provide agile air, space, and cyberspace capabilities to safeguard a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Audra Flanagan)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2024 05:40
|Photo ID:
|8696459
|VIRIN:
|241007-Z-BQ052-1130
|Resolution:
|5152x3432
|Size:
|8.78 MB
|Location:
|DULUTH, MINNESOTA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bulldogs return from deployment [Image 11 of 11], by Audra Flanagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.