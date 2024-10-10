Bulldogs return from deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A pilot assigned to the 179th Fighter Squadron, 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard kisses his wife’s ‘baby bump’ at the 148th Fighter Wing, Duluth, Minn., on Oct. 7, 2024, upon his return from three-month deployment to the 18th Wing, Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. 300 personnel and the F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing deployed for three months in support of U.S. Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) efforts to provide agile air, space, and cyberspace capabilities to safeguard a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Audra Flanagan)