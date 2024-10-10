Bulldogs return from deployment

Leaders prepare to welcome home over 200 Airmen assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard from a three-month deployment to the 18th Wing, Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, early on Oct. 14, 2024. In total, 300 personnel and F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing deployed for three months in support of U.S. Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) efforts to provide agile air, space, and cyberspace capabilities to safeguard a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Shaner)
|10.14.2024
|10.14.2024 05:40
|8696465
|241014-Z-WY122-1023
|5774x3842
|8.81 MB
|DULUTH, MINNESOTA, US
|2
|0
