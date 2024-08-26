148th Fighter Wing Conducts Night Flying at Kadena Air Force Base

A pilot and F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 179th Fighter Squadron,148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, prepare for flight while deployed to Kadena Air Force Base, Japan, on August 22, 2024. The 148th is at Kadena as part of a rotational deployment demonstrating the U.S. commitment to the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Addie Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 12:43
|Photo ID:
|8621577
|VIRIN:
|240822-Z-KH354-1329
|Resolution:
|5364x3569
|Size:
|5.92 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
