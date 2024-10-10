Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bulldogs return from deployment [Image 3 of 11]

    Bulldogs return from deployment

    DULUTH, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Audra Flanagan 

    148th Fighter Wing

    F-16s assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, and the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota Air National Guard, return from a deployment to the 18th Wing, Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, on Oct. 7, 2024. 300 personnel and the F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing deployed for three months in support of U.S. Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) efforts to provide agile air, space, and cyberspace capabilities to safeguard a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Audra Flanagan)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.14.2024 05:40
    Photo ID: 8696461
    VIRIN: 241007-Z-BQ052-1075
    Resolution: 5152x3432
    Size: 8.29 MB
    Location: DULUTH, MINNESOTA, US
    Air National Guard
    148th Fighter Wing
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    U.S. Pacific Air Forces

