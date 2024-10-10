Bulldogs return from deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

F-16s assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, and the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota Air National Guard, return from a deployment to the 18th Wing, Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, on Oct. 7, 2024. 300 personnel and the F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing deployed for three months in support of U.S. Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) efforts to provide agile air, space, and cyberspace capabilities to safeguard a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Audra Flanagan)