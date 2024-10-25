JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – A team of service members from the Alaska Organized Militia have deployed to Kotzebue to assist with response efforts after the recent West Coast storm which caused major flood damage throughout the community.



The team currently includes six members of the Alaska Army National Guard, three members of the Alaska Air National Guard, and one member of the Alaska State Defense Force, with another Air National Guardsman scheduled to arrive this afternoon to further support the team. One local member of the AKARNG has been on the ground assisting the Kotzebue community since Oct. 24.



The AKOM members will serve on State Active Duty until Oct. 30 or as required by the State Emergency Operations Center.



By state statute, the Alaska Organized Militia, which encompasses the Alaska National Guard, Alaska Naval Militia and the Alaska State Defense Force, can be called into state active duty to assist with state disasters or other emergencies.



The AKOM members will provide assistance with a range of response tasks including, but not limited to, general labor, debris clean up, muck out of designated homes or buildings, distributing food, water and other emergency supplies, basic removal of wet sheetrock or other building materials and assisting with damage assessment.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.25.2024 Date Posted: 10.25.2024 21:57 Story ID: 483998 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska Organized Militia members arrive in Kotzebue to assist with storm response, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.