Alaska Organized Militia assists Kotzebue with storm response

Members of the Alaska Organized Militia assigned to Joint Task Force Kotzebue assess priority-one damaged homes in the Arctic Circle community of Kotzebue, Oct. 26, 2024. The team’s measurements will help local emergency managers determine supplies needed to repair and rebuild structures impacted by severe flooding along Alaska’s West Coast. Many buildings in the area sustained foundation, sub-floor, and insulation damage due to the storm. The 11-member team, including personnel from the Alaska Air and Army National Guard and the Alaska State Defense Force, was activated by the State Emergency Operations Center to support response and recovery efforts. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)