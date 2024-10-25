Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Organized Militia assists Kotzebue with storm response [Image 8 of 14]

    Alaska Organized Militia assists Kotzebue with storm response

    KOTZEBUE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Organized Militia members assigned to Joint Task Force - Kotzebue assist the Arctic Circle community with recovery efforts, Oct. 26, 2024, following a recent storm that caused severe flooding along Alaska’s West Coast. The 11-member team, including personnel from the Alaska Air and Army National Guard and the Alaska State Defense Force, was activated by the State Emergency Operations Center to support response and recovery efforts. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.27.2024 02:31
    Photo ID: 8720658
    VIRIN: 241026-Z-CA180-1008
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: KOTZEBUE, ALASKA, US
    Kotzebue
    flood response
    Alaska National Guard
    State Active Duty
    Alaska Organized Militia
    JTF Kotzebue 24

