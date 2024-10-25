Alaska Organized Militia assists Kotzebue with storm response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Alaska Organized Militia assigned to Joint Task Force Kotzebue speak to homeowners during damage assessments in the Arctic Circle community of Kotzebue, Oct. 26, 2024. The team’s assessments and reports will help local emergency managers determine supplies needed to repair and rebuild structures impacted by severe flooding along Alaska’s West Coast. The 11-member team, including personnel from the Alaska Air and Army National Guard and the Alaska State Defense Force, was activated by the State Emergency Operations Center to support response and recovery efforts. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)