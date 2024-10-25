Members of the Alaska Organized Militia assigned to Joint Task Force Kotzebue assess priority-one damaged homes in the Arctic Circle community of Kotzebue, Oct. 26, 2024. The team’s measurements will help local emergency managers determine supplies needed to repair and rebuild structures impacted by severe flooding along Alaska’s West Coast. Many buildings in the area sustained foundation, sub-floor, and insulation damage due to the storm. The 11-member team, including personnel from the Alaska Air and Army National Guard and the Alaska State Defense Force, was activated by the State Emergency Operations Center to support response and recovery efforts. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2024 02:31
|Photo ID:
|8720653
|VIRIN:
|241026-Z-CA180-1003
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|5.54 MB
|Location:
|KOTZEBUE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska Organized Militia assists Kotzebue with storm response [Image 14 of 14], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.