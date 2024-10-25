America's I Corps welcomes Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane as incoming commander

Photo By Sgt. Joshua Oh | The commander of U.S. Army Pacific, Gen. Charles A. Flynn, passes the unit colors to...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Joshua Oh | The commander of U.S. Army Pacific, Gen. Charles A. Flynn, passes the unit colors to the incoming commander of America's First Corps, Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, during a change of command ceremony on Oct. 25, 2024, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The passing of the guidon to the incoming commander represents Flynn's trust in McFarlane to lead the Soldiers of the Corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Oh) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash.-- America's I Corps welcomed Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane as the incoming commander, bidding farewell to Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, during the Change of Command Ceremony held on October 25, 2024, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), Washington.

Brunson, who has commanded America's First Corps since October 14, 2021, leaves a legacy of exemplary leadership. During his tenure, he enhanced readiness and strengthened Joint Base Lewis-McChord's role as a power projection platform for the Indo-Pacific region.

Brunson, known for his strategic vision, championed the Army's modernization initiatives, particularly in multi-domain operations and joint force integration. His leadership, marked by a solid commitment to the welfare of soldiers and their families and the development of leaders at all levels, has left a lasting impact on the Corps. His expertise in strategic operations, developed through numerous leadership roles in combat and operational environments, has led to his selection as the next U.S. Forces Korea commander.

In his outgoing speech, Brunson thanked those he has served alongside, his family and friends, and God. “As I depart today, I encourage you all to maintain connections, and relationships you’ve built within and around this Corps. And continue to embody the Army values, treat each other with dignity and respect and strive to make a positive impact every day. Thank you all for your dedication and service to America’s First Corps.”

Soldiers of I Corps, family members, distinguished guests, and friends were in attendance. The divisional colors were also assembled in formation beside major subordinate commands and JBLM tenet units. Gen. Charles A. Flynn, Commander of the United States Army-Pacific, presided over the ceremony as reviewing officer.

In his speech, Flynn stated, “The Corps commander must be a skilled operational artist, a tactical expert, and yet understand the theater strategic conditions for success. Commanding this Corps has been [Lt. Gen. Brunson’s] job for the last three years and he has commanded in remarkable fashion.”

Flynn continued, “[Lt. Gen. McFarlane] knows the Corps, he knows JBLM, Alaska, and Hawaii- more importantly, he knows the region, it’s unique characteristics, and its complexities…Coming to the position directly from the deputy job is ideal, and possessing the talent and experience McFarlane has- is absolutely critical.”

In keeping with tradition, Brunson and Command Sgt. Maj. Nema "Mobar" Mobarakzadeh passed the Corps' colors to McFarlane, symbolizing the formal transfer of command.

Previously serving as the Deputy Commanding General for America's First Corps, he has played a vital role in overseeing daily operations, training, and the readiness of up to 44,000 personnel. A 1992 graduate of James Madison University and an infantry officer, McFarlane is renowned for his leadership in airborne and light infantry units.

Throughout his career, McFarlane has focused on readiness, training, and joint/coalition operations, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. As Commanding General of the 4th Infantry Division, he led modernization efforts and ensured operational readiness for global contingencies.

McFarlane is no stranger to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, having held various leadership positions with the 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment. His return to JBLM underscores his dedication to leadership development and strengthening multinational military partnerships.

Upon taking command, McFarlane addressed his new Soldiers. "Taking command of l Corps is a privilege that carries tremendous responsibility. I'm humbled by the trust placed in me, and I am committed to leading this Corps with the courage required to prepare this Corps to win the next fight. My promise to you, the Service Members of JBLM, is that we will continue to be prepared to answer our nation's call. We will prioritize warfighting readiness, lethality, cohesion, and our mission in the Indo-Pacific.”

The ceremony also paid tribute to the commanders' families; U.S. Army Col. (retired) Kirsten Brunson received a bouquet of red roses, signifying the love and care she demonstrated to the Soldiers and families of I Corps during her husband's tenure.

Mrs. Kelly McFarlane, the incoming commander's wife, was presented with yellow roses, welcoming her and the couple's children, Ryan and Collin, into the I Corps family.

The event featured traditional military music performed by the First Corps Brass Quintet, a salute battery by the 17th Field Artillery Regiment, and the Honor Guard represented by the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion (HHBN), I Corps, under Mobar's direction.

As America's First Corps transitions under new leadership, the change of command ceremony reflects the continuity of leadership and the enduring commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.