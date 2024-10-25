Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America's First Corps Change of Command 2024 [Image 1 of 3]

    America's First Corps Change of Command 2024

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Oh 

    I Corps

    The new commander of America's First Corps, Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, addresses the audience during the change of command ceremony on Oct 25, 2024, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. McFarlane commented on his eagerness to lead the Soldiers of America's First Corps and wished Lt. Gen. Xavier Brunson luck in his next assignment as U.S. Forces Korea commander in South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Oh)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 19:16
    Photo ID: 8719725
    VIRIN: 241025-A-MT371-1013
    Resolution: 5647x3765
    Size: 8.02 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, America's First Corps Change of Command 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Joshua Oh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    America's I Corps welcomes Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane as incoming commander

    USARPAC
    JBLM
    I Corps
    Change of Command 2024

