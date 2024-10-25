America's First Corps Change of Command 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The new commander of America's First Corps, Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, addresses the audience during the change of command ceremony on Oct 25, 2024, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. McFarlane commented on his eagerness to lead the Soldiers of America's First Corps and wished Lt. Gen. Xavier Brunson luck in his next assignment as U.S. Forces Korea commander in South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Oh)