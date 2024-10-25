Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America's First Corps Change of Command 2024 [Image 3 of 3]

    America's First Corps Change of Command 2024

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Oh 

    I Corps

    The Command Sergeant Major of America's First Corps, Command Sgt. Maj. Nema Mobar, passes the unit colors to the outgoing commander, Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, during a change of command ceremony on Oct. 25, 2024, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The passing of the guidon to the commander represents a formal transfer of the trust and responsibility of the Soldiers from Mobar to Brunson. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Oh)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 19:11
    Photo ID: 8719727
    VIRIN: 241025-A-MT371-1005
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 16.24 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    USARPAC
    JBLM
    I Corps
    Change of Command

