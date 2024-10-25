America's First Corps Change of Command 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The commander of U.S. Army Pacific, Gen. Charles A. Flynn, passes the unit colors to the incoming commander of America's First Corps, Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, during a change of command ceremony on Oct. 25, 2024, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The passing of the guidon to the incoming commander represents Flynn's trust in McFarlane to lead the Soldiers of the Corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Oh)