America's First Corps Change of Command 2024

The commander of U.S. Army Pacific, Lt. Gen. Charles A. Flynn, addresses the audience during a change of command ceremony on Oct. 25, 2024, at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington. Flynn spoke about Brunson's positive impact on the force and bid him farewell as he moved on to his next assignment in South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Oh)
|10.25.2024
|10.25.2024 19:38
|8719766
|241025-A-MT371-1011
|7008x4672
|18.2 MB
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|0
|0
America's I Corps welcomes Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane as incoming commander
