America's First Corps Change of Command 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The commander of U.S. Army Pacific, Lt. Gen. Charles A. Flynn, addresses the audience during a change of command ceremony on Oct. 25, 2024, at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington. Flynn spoke about Brunson's positive impact on the force and bid him farewell as he moved on to his next assignment in South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Oh)