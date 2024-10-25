The new commander of America’s First Corps, Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, stands in front of the formation during a change of command ceremony on Oct. 25, 2024, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The change of responsibility ceremony is one of many military traditions steeped in honor and symbolizes heritage while reinforcing the noncommissioned officer's authority. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Oh)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 19:38
|Photo ID:
|8719753
|VIRIN:
|241025-A-MT371-1014
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|15.74 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, America's First Corps Change of Command 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Joshua Oh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
America's I Corps welcomes Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane as incoming commander
No keywords found.