America's First Corps Change of Command 2024

The new commander of America’s First Corps, Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, stands in front of the formation during a change of command ceremony on Oct. 25, 2024, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The change of responsibility ceremony is one of many military traditions steeped in honor and symbolizes heritage while reinforcing the noncommissioned officer's authority. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Oh)