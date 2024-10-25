Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    America's First Corps Change of Command 2024 [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    America's First Corps Change of Command 2024

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Oh 

    I Corps

    The new commander of America’s First Corps, Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, stands in front of the formation during a change of command ceremony on Oct. 25, 2024, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The change of responsibility ceremony is one of many military traditions steeped in honor and symbolizes heritage while reinforcing the noncommissioned officer's authority. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Oh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 19:38
    Photo ID: 8719753
    VIRIN: 241025-A-MT371-1014
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 15.74 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America's First Corps Change of Command 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Joshua Oh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    America's First Corps Change of Command 2024
    America's First Corps Change of Command 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    America's I Corps welcomes Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane as incoming commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    JBLM
    I COrps
    Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download