Special Operations Command Africa Holds Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Special Operations Command Africa held a change of responsibility ceremony to mark the transition of senior enlisted leadership from U.S. Army Command Sgt. Major Garric M. Banfield to U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Evan Serpa, at Kelley Barracks, Germany, Sept. 13, 2024.



The ceremony is an integral part of military customs, symbolizing the continuity of leadership and the ongoing mission of the command. SOCAFRICA, charged with overseeing special operations across the African continent, remains a critical component of U.S. Africa Command’s efforts to promote stability and counterterrorism initiatives.



Banfield was honored for his illustrious service that spans over two decades and for his leadership throughout his tenure at SOCAFRICA. Under his guidance, SOCAFRICA’s enlisted personnel contributed to key missions that supported U.S. foreign policy objectives in Africa to include counterterrorism operations, interoperability with African partner forces and humanitarian efforts.



In his farewell remarks, Banfield expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to serve alongside SOCAFRICA's distinguished service members and reflected on the command’s accomplishments under his leadership.



“Being a part of Special Operations Command Africa has been the best assignment of my career,” said Banfield. “I do believe that AFRICOM is the best Global Combatant Command to serve under. We accomplish a lot with limited resources. It’s been remarkable to watch this team do so much with so little, and you’ve truly shown the power of innovation and creativity under pressure.”



Serpa, a California native, brings a wealth of experience from his prior assignments. Having previously served as the command chief of the 52nd Fighter Wing in Spangdahlem, Germany, he oversaw the morale and welfare of over 5,000 personnel assigned to the wing. Serpa served four years in the U.S. Army before enlisting in the Air Force in 2006, diversifying his leadership profile.



In his speech, he highlighted his commitment to advancing SOCAFRICA’s mission and ensuring the force remains ready to confront emerging security challenges on the continent.



“For the women and men of SOCAF, I look forward to serving with you and to the unique challenges we’ll undoubtedly face together,” said Serpa.



The change of responsibility ceremony also serves as a reminder of the importance of leadership within the enlisted ranks. The senior enlisted leader plays a crucial role in mentoring and developing junior service members while ensuring the discipline, morale, and professional growth of the force. As SOCAFRICA operates in a complex and dynamic environment, the role of the command senior enlisted leader is critical in maintaining the readiness and effectiveness of the command.



SOCAFRICA's commander, U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Ronald A. Foy, echoed this sentiment and fondly looked back on his time serving alongside Banfield and the friendship they forged.



“It is clear that Command Sergeant Major Banfield deeply cared for the people of this command – making them his number one priority,” described Foy. “From your mentorship to your sound advice at every turn, this command is better because of you.”



Banfield will go on to serve as the senior enlisted leader at Joint Special Operations University in Tampa, Florida.

