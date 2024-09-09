Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Special Operations Command Africa Holds Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Special Operations Command Africa Holds Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    STUTTGART, GERMANY

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Stefon Oliver, communications client services noncommissioned officer in charge, Special Operations Command Africa, presents flowers to Jennifer Banfield, spouse of U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Garric Banfield, outgoing SOCAFRICA senior enlisted leader, during the unit’s change of responsibility ceremony at Kelley Barracks, Germany, Sept. 13, 2024. The ceremony is an integral part of military customs, symbolizing the continuity of leadership and the ongoing mission of the command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 03:56
    Photo ID: 8643850
    VIRIN: 240913-A-PB526-1003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.23 MB
    Location: STUTTGART, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Operations Command Africa Holds Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Joshua DeGuzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Special Operations Command Africa Holds Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    Special Operations Command Africa Holds Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    Special Operations Command Africa Holds Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    Special Operations Command Africa Holds Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Special Operations Command Africa Holds Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOCAFRICA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download