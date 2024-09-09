U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Stefon Oliver, communications client services noncommissioned officer in charge, Special Operations Command Africa, presents flowers to Jennifer Banfield, spouse of U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Garric Banfield, outgoing SOCAFRICA senior enlisted leader, during the unit’s change of responsibility ceremony at Kelley Barracks, Germany, Sept. 13, 2024. The ceremony is an integral part of military customs, symbolizing the continuity of leadership and the ongoing mission of the command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman)
Special Operations Command Africa Holds Change of Responsibility Ceremony
