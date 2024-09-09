Special Operations Command Africa Holds Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Garric M. Banfield, outgoing Special Operations Command Africa senior enlisted leader; U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Ron A. Foy, commander, SOCAFRICA; and U.S Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Evan Serpa, incoming SOCAFRICA senior enlisted leader, render salutes during SOCAFRICA’s change of responsibility ceremony at Kelley Barracks, Germany, Sept. 13, 2024. The ceremony marked the transition of senior enlisted leadership from U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Garric M. Banfield to Serpa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman)