    Special Operations Command Africa Holds Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    Special Operations Command Africa Holds Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    STUTTGART, GERMANY

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Evan Serpa, incoming senior enlisted leader, Special Operations Command Africa, passes the SOCAFRICA colors to U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Jorge Lainez during the unit’s change of responsibility ceremony at Kelley Barracks, Germany, Sept. 13, 2024. The passing of the colors signifies the passing of responsibility to Serpa as the command’s senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 03:57
    Photo ID: 8643845
    VIRIN: 240913-A-PB526-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.96 MB
    Location: STUTTGART, DE
    SOCAFRICA

