Special Operations Command Africa Holds Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Evan Serpa, incoming senior enlisted leader, Special Operations Command Africa, passes the SOCAFRICA colors to U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Jorge Lainez during the unit’s change of responsibility ceremony at Kelley Barracks, Germany, Sept. 13, 2024. The passing of the colors signifies the passing of responsibility to Serpa as the command’s senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman)