U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Evan Serpa, incoming senior enlisted leader, Special Operations Command Africa, passes the SOCAFRICA colors to U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Jorge Lainez during the unit’s change of responsibility ceremony at Kelley Barracks, Germany, Sept. 13, 2024. The passing of the colors signifies the passing of responsibility to Serpa as the command’s senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 03:57
|Photo ID:
|8643845
|VIRIN:
|240913-A-PB526-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.96 MB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Special Operations Command Africa Holds Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Joshua DeGuzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Special Operations Command Africa Holds Change of Responsibility Ceremony
No keywords found.