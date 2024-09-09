Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Operations Command Africa Holds Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    Special Operations Command Africa Holds Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    STUTTGART, GERMANY

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    U.S Army Command Sgt. Maj. Garric M. Banfield, outgoing Special Operations Command Africa senior enlisted leader, gives remarks during SOCAFRICA’s change of responsibility ceremony at Kelley Barracks, Germany, Sept. 13, 2024. The ceremony is an integral part of military customs, symbolizing the continuity of leadership and the ongoing mission of the command.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 03:57
    Photo ID: 8643843
    VIRIN: 240913-A-PB526-1002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.86 MB
    Location: STUTTGART, DE
