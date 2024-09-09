Special Operations Command Africa Holds Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Army Command Sgt. Maj. Garric M. Banfield, outgoing Special Operations Command Africa senior enlisted leader, gives remarks during SOCAFRICA’s change of responsibility ceremony at Kelley Barracks, Germany, Sept. 13, 2024. The ceremony is an integral part of military customs, symbolizing the continuity of leadership and the ongoing mission of the command.