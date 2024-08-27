Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Richard M. McCool, Jr. Sailors and Marines Welcomed in Pensacola

    USS Richard M. McCool Jr. Arrives for Commissioning

    Photo By EJ Hersom | The USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29) arrives at Naval Air Station Pensacola in...... read more read more

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2024

    Story by Julie Ann Ripley 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida (September 3, 2024) - Having entered the Naval Air Station inlet under the watch of Pensacola Lighthouse, Sailors and Marines from the future USS Richard M. McCool, Jr. (LPD 29), the Navy’s newest San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock, spent the week visiting with community members from their commissioning host, the City of Pensacola, Florida.

    Joined by the ship’s sponsor, Shana McCool, and McCool’s great-grandchildren, the crew has been warmly welcomed by the community, with events supported by local businesses, flyovers by the Navy’s Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron, and Naval Air Station Pensacola where the ship will be commissioned on September 7.

    Capt. Jeff Baker, commanding officer, was presented a proclamation declaring September 3, 2024, USS Richard M. McCool Jr. Day in Pensacola, Florida, by Deputy City Administrator David Forte. Commissioning Committee member Buck Mitchell also presented a proclamation on behalf of the Escambia County Board of County Commissioners celebrating the commissioning.

    Baker thanked the community, his crew, the commissioning committee, and the ship’s sponsor for all their work in bringing this ship to the Fleet. Reflecting on McCool’s legacy Baker quoted the Capt. when receiving the Medal of Honor “‘Fight as a unit, not as an individual.’ It is important to me to instill in my crew this legacy,” he started.

    “His legacy is about far more than three days of honorable service in World War II. He served in three wars. He served 30-plus years. And then he continued to serve when he retired. His legacy is about service. His legacy is about who he was. The legacy of Capt. McCool is all through our ship. This crew knows who he is; knows what he stood for. They know his was a life of service.”

    LPD 29 is named for U.S. Navy Capt. Richard M. McCool, Jr., Ret., who received the Medal of Honor because of his heroic actions in the 1945 Battle of Okinawa.

    For more news from Commander, Naval Surface Forces, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/com or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SurfaceWarriors.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 21:45
    Story ID: 480115
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Richard M. McCool, Jr. Sailors and Marines Welcomed in Pensacola, by Julie Ann Ripley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USS Richard M. McCool, Jr. Docks at NAS Pensacola
    USS Richard M. McCool, Jr. Docks at NAS Pensacola
    USS Richard M. McCool, Jr. Docks at NAS Pensacola
    USS McCool Commissioning Week
    USS McCool Commissioning Week
    USS McCool Commissioning Week
    USS Richard M. McCool Jr. Arrives for Commissioning
    USS Richard M. McCool Jr. Arrives for Commissioning
    USS Richard M. McCool Jr. Arrives for Commissioning
    USS Richard M. McCool Jr. Arrives for Commissioning
    USS Richard M. McCool Jr. Arrives for Commissioning
    USS Richard M. McCool Jr. Arrives for Commissioning
    USS McCool Commissioning Week
    USS McCool Commissioning Week
    USS McCool Commissioning Week
    USS McCool Commissioning Week
    Blue Angels Fly Past the Future USS Richard M. McCool, Jr. (LPD 29)
    USS Richard M. McCool Jr. at NAS Pensacola for Commissioning
    USS Richard M. McCool Jr. Arrives for Commissioning

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAS Pensacola
    US Navy
    LPD 29
    USS Richard M. McCool Jr.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download