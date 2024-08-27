USS Richard M. McCool, Jr. Docks at NAS Pensacola

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PENSACOLA, Fla. — USS Richard M. McCool, Jr. (LPD 29) pulls pierside at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Aug. 30. Sailors and officers from the McCool are scheduled to participate in a Greater Pensacola Commissioning Committee-sponsored commissioning ceremony Sept. 7 at the air station. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Warrant Officer Christopher Paredes)