USS McCool Commissioning Week

Capt. Jeff Baker, commanding officer of the USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29), accepts a proclamation from the Escambia County Board of County Commissioners celebrating the commissioning of the USS Richard M. McCool Jr. in Pensacola, Florida Sept. 3, 2024. The ship will be commissioned at Naval Air Station Pensacola Sept. 7, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
09.03.2024
09.04.2024
|8622655
|240903-D-DB155-1028
|1800x1200
|1.36 MB
PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|1
|0
