Lance Cpl. Delano Smith of Marine Aviation Training Support Group 23 teaches drill to Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Jerrold Fields of the USS USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29) at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida Sept. 3, 2024. The ship will be commissioned at NAS Pensacola Sept. 7 with the Smith and Fileds in the Color Guard. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 14:26
|Photo ID:
|8621783
|VIRIN:
|240903-D-DB155-1050
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS McCool Commissioning Week, by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
