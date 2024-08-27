USS McCool Commissioning Week

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2024

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    Lance Cpl. Delano Smith of Marine Aviation Training Support Group 23 teaches drill to Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Jerrold Fields of the USS USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29) at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida Sept. 3, 2024. The ship will be commissioned at NAS Pensacola Sept. 7 with the Smith and Fileds in the Color Guard. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

