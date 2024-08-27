USS McCool Commissioning Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lance Cpl. Delano Smith of Marine Aviation Training Support Group 23 teaches drill to Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Jerrold Fields of the USS USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29) at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida Sept. 3, 2024. The ship will be commissioned at NAS Pensacola Sept. 7 with the Smith and Fileds in the Color Guard. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)