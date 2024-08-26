The USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29) is at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida awaiting its commissioning ceremony in Pensacola on September 7, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Capt. Garrett Kasper, USNR)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2024 15:51
|Photo ID:
|8620588
|VIRIN:
|240902-N-ZZ999-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|31
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Richard M. McCool Jr. at NAS Pensacola for Commissioning, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.