20 additional Alaska Organized Militia members bound for Juneau

Courtesy Photo | Alaska Army Guardsmen with Joint Task Force – Juneau partner with the Department of Transportation to assist Juneau residents with recovery and cleanup efforts Aug. 8, 2024, following recent flooding after the Mendenhall Glacier's Suicide Basin released. The State Emergency Operations Center requested 40 members of the Alaska Organized Milita to assist with flood recovery efforts. Seven Guardsmen from Juneau began work Aug. 7, and an additional 33 Air and Army Guard volunteers from the Fairbanks and Anchorage will fly to Juneau in the coming days as part of JTF-J. (Alaska National Guard photo by Sgt. Dane Moorehead)

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — The State Emergency Operations Center requested an additional 20 Alaska Organized Milita members to support recovery and cleanup efforts in Juneau, Aug. 9, bringing the total AKOM support to 60 personnel.



Thirty-three members of the Alaska Air and Army National Guard are in Juneau and more volunteers from the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia are expected to fly to Juneau in the coming days as part of Joint Task Force-Juneau.



According to Alaska Air Guard Master Sgt. Joshua Achkio, the JTF-J noncommissioned officer in charge, the Guardsmen are split into two teams assisting the City and Borough of Juneau and Tlingit and Haida tribes.



“They’re happy to see us [here],” said Achkio, who serves as the air freight chief in the Air Transportation Function for the 176th Logistics Readiness Squadron. “Locals have pulled over to thank us and cheer the working crews on.”



JTF-J’s focus is on debris cleanup, flood recovery operations and distribution of supplies to the community in support of the local incident commander.



“I am proud to serve alongside Air and Army Guardsmen who are missing birthdays, get togethers and other notable events to serve people in need,” said Achkio, affirming that Alaskans helping Alaskans is at the core of what we do.



The Alaska Organized Militia consists of volunteers from the Alaska National Guard, the Alaska Naval Militia, and the Alaska State Defense Force.



The SEOC initially requested AKOM support for two weeks or until it is no longer needed by the state for recovery operations.