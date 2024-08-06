Alaska National Guard provides emergency assistance to Juneau following glacial flooding

Alaska Army Guard Spc. Kyle Schramm, right, a military policeman with 297th Military Police Detachment, and Spc. Jacob Miller, an infantryman with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, assist Juneau residents with recovery and cleanup efforts Aug. 8, 2024, following recent flooding after the Mendenhall Glacier’s Suicide Basin released. The State Emergency Operations Center requested 40 members of the Alaska Organized Milita to assist with flood recovery efforts. Seven Guardsmen from Juneau began work Aug. 7, and an additional 33 Air and Army Guard volunteers from the Fairbanks and Anchorage will fly to Juneau in the coming days as part of JTF-J. (Alaska National Guard photo by Spc. Ulyx Bohulano)

