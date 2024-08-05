Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Juneau Flood Response 2024

    Juneau Flood Response 2024

    JUNEAU, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Alaska National Guard   

    On August 6, 2024, an outburst flood from the Mendenhall Glacier caused major flooding in the Mendenhall Glacier Basin. Multiple homes and roads are inundated. No reports of injuries have been reported. The City and Borough of Juneau (CBJ) issued an evacuation order on the evening of August 5 and established an emergency shelter for residents displaced by the flooding. (Alaska National Guard courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 19:03
    Location: JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
    Alaska National Guard provides emergency assistance to Juneau following glacial flooding

    Juneau
    Flooding
    Response
    Disaster
    DOMOPS
    AKNG

