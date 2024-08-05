Alaska National Guard provides emergency assistance to Juneau following glacial flooding

Courtesy Photo | On August 6, 2024, an outburst flood from the Mendenhall Glacier caused major flooding...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | On August 6, 2024, an outburst flood from the Mendenhall Glacier caused major flooding in the Mendenhall Glacier Basin. Multiple homes and roads are inundated. No reports of injuries have been reported. The City and Borough of Juneau (CBJ) issued an evacuation order on the evening of August 5 and established an emergency shelter for residents displaced by the flooding. (Alaska National Guard courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – The Alaska National Guard activated local Juneau Guardsmen Aug. 7, to assist with recovery and cleanup efforts following recent flooding after the Mendenhall Glacier’s Suicide Basin released, prompting Governor Mike Dunleavy to issue a disaster declaration Aug. 6.



Five Guardsmen were activated on state active-duty orders yesterday with two additional this morning.



An additional 33 Air and Army Guard volunteers from the Fairbanks and Anchorage are expected to fly to Juneau in the coming days as part of Joint Task Force-Juneau. On arrival they will focus on debris cleanup, flood recovery operations and distribution of supplies to the community in support of the local incident commander.



“They are model citizens stepping up to support their communities at a moment’s notice,” said Col. Christen Brewer, the Joint Director of Military Support, overseeing Guard operations. “Fortunately, they are minimally impacted by the flooding and able to integrate into the response to help their friends, family and neighbors in their time of need.”



Prior to the flood, the State Operation Emergency Center supported the City and Borough of Juneau in issuing an evacuation warning to the flood risk area through the Wireless Emergency Alert system. Local resources have since been exhausted, prompting the SEOC to request AKNG assistance with flood recovery efforts.



“By working closely with the SEOC and local authorities, we aim to provide the necessary resources and manpower to aid in the recovery process,” said Brewer. “We are here to support the local incident commander and ensure the safety and recovery of our community.”



The Alaska National Guard is trained, equipped and prepared to provide disaster response support when requested by civil authorities.