Alaska National Guard provides emergency assistance to Juneau following glacial flooding

Alaska Army Guard Spc. Kyle Schramm, left, and Sgt. Heather Byrd, both military policeman with the 297th Military Police Detachment, aid residents in the City and Borough of Juneau Aug. 8, 0204, with recovery and cleanup efforts following recent flooding after the Mendenhall Glacier’s Suicide Basin released. The State Emergency Operations Center requested 40 members of the Alaska Organized Milita to assist with flood recovery efforts. An additional 33 Air and Army Guard volunteers from the Fairbanks and Anchorage are expected to fly to Juneau in the coming days as part of JTF-J. (Alaska National Guard photo by Spc. Ulyx Bohulano)

