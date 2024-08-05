Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska National Guard provides emergency assistance to Juneau following glacial flooding [Image 4 of 5]

    Alaska National Guard provides emergency assistance to Juneau following glacial flooding

    JUNEAU, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Army Guardsmen with Joint Task Force – Juneau partner with the Department of Transportation to assist Juneau residents with recovery and cleanup efforts Aug. 8, 2024, following recent flooding after the Mendenhall Glacier’s Suicide Basin released. The State Emergency Operations Center requested 40 members of the Alaska Organized Milita to assist with flood recovery efforts. Seven Guardsmen from Juneau began work Aug. 7, and an additional 33 Air and Army Guard volunteers from the Fairbanks and Anchorage will fly to Juneau in the coming days as part of JTF-J. (Alaska National Guard photo by Sgt. Dane Moorehead)

    Location: JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
    Juneau
    domestic operations
    flood response
    Alaska National Guard
    state active duty

