    Military to provide no-cost medical care to Guam communities (Follow up release)

    2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training Flyer updated

    Courtesy Photo | The Air Force Reserve, Navy and Guam Air National Guard are partnering with the Guam...... read more read more

    MANGILAO, GUAM

    07.30.2024

    Story by Master Sgt. Jaime Ciciora 

    Air Force Reserve Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)

    MANGILAO, Guam. – The Air Force Reserve, Navy and Guam Air National Guard are partnering with the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) to host the 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) from Aug. 1-8, 2024, at the Guam Community College located at 1 Sesame St, Mangilao, Guam, 96921. Dental and optometry services will begin on Aug. 2.

    Walk-in hours for the pop-up clinic – with possibility of an earlier cut off time if the clinic reaches its capacity limitations for the day – are Aug. 1-3 and Aug. 5-7 from 9 a.m. to noon, and Aug. 8 from 9-11 a.m. (Chamorro Standard Time.) The clinic will be closed on Sunday, Aug. 4.

    The IRT mission, a Department of Defense (DoD) military training opportunity, aims to improve community health and wellness through collaboration with local organizations, providing services specifically requested by the communities they visit.

    The no-cost services at the 2024 Guam Wellness IRT pop-up clinic include:
    • Medical evaluations physicals and sports exams
    • COVID-19 immunizations for six months and up, and routine child vaccinations through 18 years old
    • STD and HIV screening
    • Patient education covering tobacco and nicotine cessation, diabetes, nutrition, heart health and breastfeeding
    • Program enrollment services for Guam Women’s Infant Child Program and Guam Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program
    • Dental care, including cleanings, fillings and extractions* (Begins Aug. 2.)
    • Comprehensive eye exams with prescription glasses* (Begins Aug. 2.)

    All services will be available while supplies last and on a first come, first served basis.

    Media can request access to a media-specific tour of the pop-up clinic at Guam Community College on Aug. 7 from 8-8:45 a.m., followed by a media interview session. For more information or to attend the media tour, contact Air Force Master Sgt. Jaime Ciciora at jaime.ciciora.1@us.af.mil or phone at (480) 335-2584.

    For media queries directed at Guam DPHSS, contact Don Sulat, public information officer, via email at don.sulat@dphss.guam.gov or phone at (671) 922-2501.

    Downloadable content available post-event on the “Air Force Reserve Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)” feature page at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/airforcereserveIRT
    You may also follow our social media accounts at the following:
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AirForceReserveIRT
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/airforcereserveirt/
    IRT Website: https://irt.defense.gov/

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Location: MANGILAO, GU
