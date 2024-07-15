Military to provide no-cost medical care to Guam communities, interview with Major Fox (audio)

MANGILAO, Guam – Air Force Major Denise Fox, FY24 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) officer-in-charge (OIC), spoke with a military reporter about the upcoming mission during a final planning meeting trip to Guam, June 28, 2024. Fox said, “I believe this will be a good partnership with the Guam community. I believe that moving forward we’ll be able to partner for future missions. It’s integral – especially in the region that we are in for the Pacific – to be able to provide care and mission essential training that our members need and also give the healthcare that the Guam residents need as well.” (Audio is 23 seconds)