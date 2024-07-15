Military to provide no-cost medical care to Guam communities, interview with Guam DPHSS public health officer (audio)

HAGÅTÑA, Guam – Catherine Angcao, Guam Department of Health and Social Services (DPHSS) chief public health officer, spoke with a military reporter about the upcoming FY24 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training (IRT), June 28, 2024. Angcao said, “Based on last year’s IRT wellness mission, the feedback we got is that the people of Guam were very appreciative and were looking forward to when is our next mission, partnership with the military. Because they were able to aval at no-cost services such as dental and optometry which is very costly here on Guam. They all look forward for this mission and partnership.” (Audio is 26 seconds)
Military to provide no-cost medical care to Guam communities
