    2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training Flyer updated

    MANGILAO, GUAM

    07.29.2024

    Air Force Reserve Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)

    The Air Force Reserve, Navy and Guam Air National Guard are partnering with the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) to host the 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) from Aug. 1-8, 2024, at the Guam Community College located at 1 Sesame St, Mangilao, Guam, 96921. However, dental and optometry services will begin on Aug. 2. The flyer shows updates to dates of service for the pop-up clinc.

