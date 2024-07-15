Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military to provide no-cost medical care to Guam communities, interview with Guam DPHSS public health officer (video)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAGåTñA, GUAM

    06.28.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Jaime Ciciora 

    Air Force Reserve Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)

    HAGÅTÑA, Guam – Catherine Angcao, Guam Department of Health and Social Services (DPHSS) chief public health officer, spoke with a military reporter about the upcoming FY24 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training (IRT), June 28, 2024. Angcao said, “Based on last year’s IRT wellness mission, the feedback we got is that the people of Guam were very appreciative and were looking forward to when is our next mission, partnership with the military. Because they were able to aval at no-cost services such as dental and optometry which is very costly here on Guam. So, we look forward, they all look forward for this mission and partnership.” (Video is 30 seconds)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 21:20
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 930679
    VIRIN: 240628-F-WY087-1004
    Filename: DOD_110442917
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: HAGåTñA, GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military to provide no-cost medical care to Guam communities, interview with Guam DPHSS public health officer (video), by MSgt Jaime Ciciora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Military to provide no-cost medical care to Guam communities

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Innovative Readiness Training
    Air Force Reserve Command
    IRTwins
    AFRC IRT
    FY24 Guam Wellness IRT
    Guam IRT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download