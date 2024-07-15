Military to provide no-cost medical care to Guam communities, interview with Major Fox (video)

MANGILAO, Guam – Air Force Major Denise Fox, FY24 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) officer-in-charge (OIC), spoke with a military reporter about the upcoming mission during a final planning meeting trip to Guam, June 28, 2024. Fox said, “I believe this will be a good partnership with the Guam community. I believe that moving forward we’ll be able to partner for future missions. It’s integral – especially in the region that we are in for the Pacific – to be able to provide care and train, to be able to provide that mission essential training that our members need and also give the healthcare that the Guam residents need as well.” (Video is 31 seconds)
