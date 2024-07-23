Maxwell Air Force Base welcomes new wing commander

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Richard Ebensberger | Airmen assigned to the 42nd Air Base Wing render the first salute to U.S. Air Force...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Richard Ebensberger | Airmen assigned to the 42nd Air Base Wing render the first salute to U.S. Air Force Col. Shamekia N. Toliver, incoming 42nd Air Base Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 24, 2024. As the new installation commander, Toliver will be responsible for leading base operations, infrastructure, and services support for 42,000 active duty, Reserve, civilian, contract personnel, students and families at Maxwell and Gunter Annex in direct support of Air University, 908th Airlift Wing, Air Force Materiel Command units, Defense Information Systems Agency and 39 other mission partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger) see less | View Image Page

In a ceremonious display of military tradition, Maxwell Air Force Base hosted a change of command ceremony today, marking the transition of leadership within the 42nd Air Base Wing. Col. Shamekia N. Toliver assumed command from Col. Ryan E. Richardson in a ceremony attended by military personnel, civilian employees and community leaders.



The event was presided over by Lt. Gen. Andrea Tullos, Air University commander and president, who commended Col. Richardson for his exemplary service and leadership over the past two years.



"Under Col. Richardson's command, the 42nd ABW has been a pace setter for our Air Force in terms of generating readiness in the homeland and building resilient installations which serves as a power projection platform as well as the connective tissue between our Air Force family and the greater River region community we serve. RY has epitomized a leader who understands the synergy between mission execution and taking care of our Airmen and their families.”



Col. Richardson, in his farewell speech, reflected on his tenure and expressed his gratitude to the Crusaders of the 42nd Air Base Wing.



"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve alongside the dedicated professionals of Maxwell AFB. Your achievements and the culture of readiness we've crafted together are a testament to your hard work and the unwavering dedication of the community within which we serve and raise our families," Richardson said, who will be moving on to a new assignment as the J1 Director for Human Capital, United States Strategic Command at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska.



Incoming commander Col. Toliver brings a wealth of experience and a distinguished record of service. Col. Toliver entered the Air Force in 1994 as an enlisted Airman; she was subsequently selected for the Airman Scholarship Commissioning Program and gained her commission through the Reserve Officer Training Corps. She holds a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering and is a board certified and licensed Professional Engineer. She has deployed multiple times in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom and held a variety of leadership positions, including her most recent role as Commander of the 502nd Installation Support Group at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.



"I am deeply honored to take command of the 42nd Air Base Wing," Col. Toliver said during her inaugural address. "I look forward to working with each of you to continue our mission and to uphold the proud legacy of this wing."



The change of command ceremony concluded with the symbolic passing of the wing's flag, a tradition that signifies the transfer of responsibility and authority.



The 42nd Air Base Wing is the host organization for Maxwell AFB and Gunter Annex. As the installation commander, Toliver will be responsible for leading base operations, infrastructure, and services support for 42,000 active duty, Reserve, civilian, contract personnel, students and families at Maxwell and Gunter Annex in direct support of Air University, 908th Airlift Wing, Air Force Materiel Command units, Defense Information Systems Agency and 39 other mission partners.