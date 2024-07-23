Maxwell Air Force Base welcomes new wing commander

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    07.23.2024

    Airmen assigned to the 42nd Air Base Wing render the first salute to U.S. Air Force Col. Shamekia N. Toliver, incoming 42nd Air Base Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 24, 2024. As the new installation commander, Toliver will be responsible for leading base operations, infrastructure, and services support for 42,000 active duty, Reserve, civilian, contract personnel, students and families at Maxwell and Gunter Annex in direct support of Air University, 908th Airlift Wing, Air Force Materiel Command units, Defense Information Systems Agency and 39 other mission partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)

