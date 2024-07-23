U.S. Airmen assigned to the 42nd Air Base Wing Honor Guard, present the colors during the Wing change of command ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 24, 2024. A change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition, symbolizing the transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 13:12
|Photo ID:
|8547759
|VIRIN:
|240724-F-DA270-1162
|Resolution:
|4449x3178
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maxwell Air Force Base welcomes new wing commander [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.