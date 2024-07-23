Maxwell Air Force Base welcomes new wing commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Shamekia N. Toliver, incoming 42nd Air Base Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan E. Richardson, outgoing 42nd Air Base Wing commander, arrive to the Wing change of command ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 24, 2024. A change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition, symbolizing the transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)

Date Taken: 07.23.2024 Date Posted: 07.24.2024 Location: MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US