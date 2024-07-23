Maxwell Air Force Base welcomes new wing commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan E. Richardson, outgoing 42nd Air Base Wing commander makes farewell remarks during a change of command ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 24, 2024. As the installation commander, Richardson was responsible for leading base operations, infrastructure, and services support for 42,000 active duty, Reserve, civilian, contract personnel, students and families at Maxwell and Gunter Annex in direct support of Air University, 908th Airlift Wing, Air Force Materiel Command units, Defense Information Systems Agency and 39 other mission partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

