    Maxwell Air Force Base welcomes new wing commander [Image 3 of 5]

    Maxwell Air Force Base welcomes new wing commander

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan E. Richardson, outgoing 42nd Air Base Wing commander makes farewell remarks during a change of command ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 24, 2024. As the installation commander, Richardson was responsible for leading base operations, infrastructure, and services support for 42,000 active duty, Reserve, civilian, contract personnel, students and families at Maxwell and Gunter Annex in direct support of Air University, 908th Airlift Wing, Air Force Materiel Command units, Defense Information Systems Agency and 39 other mission partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    Maxwell Air Force Base
    AETC
    Air University
    42nd Air Base Wing

