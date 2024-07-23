U.S. Airmen assigned to Maxwell Air Force Base salute during the national anthem at the 42nd Air Base Wing change of command ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 24, 2024. A change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition, symbolizing the transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2024 Date Posted: 07.24.2024 13:12 Photo ID: 8547755 VIRIN: 240724-F-DA270-1219 Resolution: 5773x3608 Size: 4.57 MB Location: MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maxwell Air Force Base welcomes new wing commander [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.